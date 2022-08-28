Finance Minister Avigdor Liverman has contacted the prosecutor's office in an attempt to prevent The Teachers Union from striking on September 1, when schools are due to start after the summer.

"I hope that the Education Ministry will join our demand to start the school year, and at the same time we will continue negotiations," he said in a statement. "Until the first bell rings, I will negotiate. I think that the gaps are closing, but they still exist."

He added that he will be speaking with Prime Minister Yair Lapid in the coming hours in order to update him on the situation.