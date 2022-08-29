What would happen if the Ukraine-Russia war caused a nuclear accident?

Ukraine and Russia accused each other of shelling around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Saturday, which raised conversations on what if the war between Russia and Ukraine that's been ongoing since February could trigger a disaster.

In the event of an accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, a radiation cloud would cover part of southern Ukraine and some regions of Russia, according to the Ukrainian state enterprise Energoatom on Telegram.

It is recommended to seal all windows and doors, turn off air conditioners, fans as well as close ventilation ducts. In potentially dangerous areas, it is recommended to take measures to seal and pack food, water, linen, documents and valuables, Ukrainian media outlet Ukrinform reported.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The UN nuclear watchdog had already warned earlier this month of shelling near the nuclear power plant. Days later, Ukraine accused Russia of using the nuclear plant for deadly rocket attacks.

IAEA officials to visit the plant

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors are said to visit the nuclear plant in the next few days, according to Ukrainian and US sources as a result of the recent shelling around the area between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

View of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, August 13, 2022. (credit: Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS)

Ukraine told the IAEA that while shelling in the area has resumed, all safety systems remain operational and radioactivity is within normal range.

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said that he is continuing consultations with all parties to send an IAEA mission to the nuclear plant in the next few days to ensure safety and security in the area, IAEA tweeted.

Under Russian control

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is the largest power plant in Europe and has been under Russian control since its capture on March 4. The European Union condemned Russia's military activities around the power plant and calls for the immediate transfer of control of the plant over to Ukraine, Ukrinform reported.

Last Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the world narrowly avoided a radiation disaster as electricity to the power plant was cut for a couple of hours due to Russian shelling in the area.

Moscow has since denied Zelensky's allegations.

Reuters contributed to this report.