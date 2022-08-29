Baghdad placed under curfew as protestors breach presidential palace

The city of Baghdad was placed under a comprehensive curfew on Monday afternoon after followers of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Muqatada al-Sadr stormed the president palace.

The latest demonstrations come after Sadr announced his "final retirement" from politics and the closure of all organizations affiliated with him. Iraq has been swept by political turmoil in the past year, as Sadr and his rivals have both attempted to form a government without success.

This isn't the first time the Iraqi cleric has announced his retirement. In 2013 and 2014 he made similar announcements, but eventually returned to politics.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Video from the Green Zone in Baghdad showed protestors entering the presidential palace, with many swimming in the pool at the palace.

مثلما حصل في سريلانكاانصار التيار الصدري يسبحون في مسبح القصر الجمهوري pic.twitter.com/5zHPq636nF — شاهو القرةداغي (@shahokurdy) August 29, 2022

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command called on the demonstrators who had breached the presidential palace to withdraw from the area, stressing that they had "adhered to the highest levels of self-restraint and brotherly behavior to prevent clashes or the spilling of Iraqi blood."

Supporters of Iraqi populist leader Moqtada al-Sadr protest inside the Green Zone, in Baghdad, Iraq August 29, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-MARJANI)

"The security forces affirm their responsibility to protect government institutions, international missions, and public and private properties. Dealing with peaceful demonstrations is done through the constitution and laws, and the security forces will do their duty to protect security and stability," added the Joint Operations Command.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi ordered the suspension of the sessions of the Council of Ministers due to the unrest on Monday.

"The dangerous developments that took place in our dear Iraq today, from the demonstrators storming the Green Zone and entering government institutions, indicate the seriousness of the consequences of the continuation and accumulation of political differences," warned Kadhimi.

The prime minister called on Sadr to have the demonstrators withdraw from the Green Zone.