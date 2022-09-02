The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran sends 'constructive' response to US proposals on nuclear deal

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 2, 2022 01:42

Updated: SEPTEMBER 2, 2022 02:32

Iran has sent a "constructive" response to US proposals aimed at reviving Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani was quoted by state media as saying on Friday.

"The text that was sent (by Iran) has a constructive approach aimed at finalizing the negotiations," Kanaani was quoted as saying by state broadcaster IRIB.

The report said Iran's response was sent to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who has been coordinating the negotiations. It gave no further details.

After 16 months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, Borrell said on Aug. 8 the EU had laid down a final offer to overcome an impasse for the revival of the agreement.

Iran needs stronger guarantees from Washington for the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal, its foreign minister said on Wednesday, adding that the UN atomic watchdog should drop its "politically motivated probes" of Tehran's nuclear work



