Over 5,000 former security officials have signed a letter to US President Joe Biden urging him not to sign a new nuclear agreement with Iran.

“Based on our collective experience and assessment, we believe that this deal is catastrophic for American, Israeli and global peace and security for a broad range of reasons,” the letter said.

The letter from the Israel Defense and Security Forum includes senior officers from all branches of Israel’s armed forces, security and law-enforcement agencies, researchers, academics, and others.

Some of the signatories of the letter include Brig.-Gen. (res) Amir Avivi, Maj.-Gen. (res) Gershon Hacohen, Maj.-Gen.(res) Yossi Bachar, Maj.-Gen.(res) Kamil Abu Rokon, Brig.-Gen. (res) Yossi Kuperwasser, Brig.-Gen. Avigdor Kahalani, Brig.-Gen. (res) Tzvika Haimovitch and others.

According to the forum, which describes itself as a forum dedicated to “ensuring that Israel’s security in the homeland of the Jewish people is never taken for granted,” a revived deal gives Iran a “clear legal pathway” to obtaining nuclear weapons by 2031 and does not give the signatories any tools to prevent it.

“The deal will unleash a regional nuclear arms race, in which states like Egypt, Saudi Arabia and other Sunni states will be forced to either develop or acquire nuclear weapons to mitigate the Iranian threat. Sectarian and religious war will likely be triggered,” the letter warned, adding that it “will deliver a windfall of previously frozen funds to the Islamic Republic of Iran, funds that will undoubtedly be used to export terror and instability throughout the region and beyond, at an unprecedented scale, with the addition of a future nuclear umbrella as a force multiplier.”

Israel is opposed to a return to a 2015 deal that lifts sanctions by the West on Tehran in return for restrictions on Iran’s nuclear weapons program.

What the damage of lifting sanctions on Iran will do

Though Iran is currently facing significant economic difficulties, with the lifting of economic sanctions, Tehran will be able to not only increase the work on its nuclear and ballistic missile programs but continue with its plans of regional hegemony and inject more funds into its proxies to carry out attacks throughout the Middle East and against Israel.

While Western powers including Washington continue on the diplomatic path hoping to bring Tehran to sign a new deal, the Americans are fully aware of Jerusalem’s concerns about a future deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday for the first time since a new draft of the Iran nuclear deal was tabled, and as the negotiations’ coordinator said an agreement could be days away.

According to a readout of the call, Lapid's office said they "spoke at length about the negotiations on a nuclear agreement and their shared commitment to stopping Iran’s progress towards a nuclear weapon."

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz went to Washington and Flordia last week where he held several talks with senior American defense officials regarding the possible forthcoming deal with Iran.

During his visit, he met with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and told him that Israel “needs” the US to have a credible military option and received “good hints” about the US having a working offensive plan against Iran.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi has also made it clear that he views a return to a 2015 nuclear deal as dangerous, publicly saying that he has directed the Israeli military to prepare fresh operational plans to strike Iran and stop its nuclear program if necessary.

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.