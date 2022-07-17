IDF Chief of Staff candidate: Gantz narrows list down to two

Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced on Sunday that the list of candidates for the next IDF Chief of Staff has been narrowed down to two: General Eyal Zamir and General Herzi Halevi, the Defense Ministry announced.

Gantz spoke with the third candidate, Yoel Strick, on Sunday, updating him on his decision and thanking him for his contributions to the IDF thus far.

This announcement comes following the decision by Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara to approve Gantz's request to appoint a new chief during election season.

The Likud party objected to the request, citing legal difficulties, which Baharav-Miara agreed with, but argued that the alternative is worse.

Given the potential harm to national security, she argued, such appointments are allowed.