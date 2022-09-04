The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US mediator in Lebanon-Israel maritime talks to arrive in Beirut this week

US diplomat Amos Hochstein is traveling to Lebanon this week to mediate talks between Lebanon and Israel over shared maritime border.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2022 18:57

Updated: SEPTEMBER 4, 2022 19:52
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun meets with US Special Envoy for Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon October 20, 2021. (photo credit: DALATI NOHRA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun meets with US Special Envoy for Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon October 20, 2021.
(photo credit: DALATI NOHRA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Amos Hochstein, the US diplomat mediating talks between Lebanon and Israel over their shared maritime border, will be in Beirut at the end of the week, a statement from Lebanon’s presidential palace said on Sunday.

The statement said Hochstein would be in Lebanon to follow up on discussions with the Lebanese side on the delineation, without providing more details.

The US embassy in Beirut declined to comment.

Hochstein was last in Beirut in late July for meetings with Lebanese officials.

At the time, a senior Israeli official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said Hochstein would present a new Israeli proposal that "includes a solution that would allow the Lebanese to develop the gas reserves in the disputed area while preserving Israel's commercial rights".

Lebanon's caretaker Energy Minister Walid Fayad, gestures as he meets with US Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein, in Beirut Lebanon June 13, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR) Lebanon's caretaker Energy Minister Walid Fayad, gestures as he meets with US Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein, in Beirut Lebanon June 13, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

What will be discussed?

A Lebanese official said the proposal would allow Lebanon to explore the entire Qana Prospect, an area with the potential to hold hydrocarbons that cross beyond Line 23, a maritime line that was originally Lebanon's demand during negotiations.

Hochstein told local broadcaster LBCI after that trip that he expected exploration would move forward in the area once the companies involved had the "legal and diplomatic certainty" that would result from a deal.

"I remain optimistic that we can make continuous progress as we have over the last several weeks and I look forward to being able to come back to the region to make the final arrangement," Hochstein said.



