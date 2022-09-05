The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy to visit Paris

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 18:02

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy will visit Paris and meet with the speaker of the National Assembly of France Yaël Braun-Pivet, the president of the French Senate Gérard Larché and French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin.

Levy will also meet with the Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann and the mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo.

The speaker will additionally meet with a large group of representatives of the French Jewish community at a special event and with the families of the Hyper Cacher attack. Levy will place a wreath at the site of the attack and visit the Alliance Israélite Universelle in Paris.

Gilboa Prison escape investigation to conclude by December
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2022 05:24 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes southern Iran - EMSC
By REUTERS
09/05/2022 12:32 PM
Naftali Bennet confirms he's not returning to politics
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2022 11:17 AM
IDF arrests 17 throughout the West Bank, shots fired at security forces
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2022 08:48 AM
China's Sichuan magnitude 6.8 quake kills seven people - state media
By REUTERS
09/05/2022 08:06 AM
Eight die climbing Russian volcano as icy winds delay rescue
By REUTERS
09/05/2022 02:04 AM
Israeli lightly injured by stone throwing in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2022 01:06 AM
IDF prosecutor retracts deal with commander accused of sexual assault
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2022 08:42 PM
Israel medical resident starts hunger strike due to long shifts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2022 07:19 PM
Suspect arrested for imprisoning and assaulting his daughter
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2022 01:34 PM
Turkish court orders pro-Kurdish politician jailed on terrorism charge
By REUTERS
09/04/2022 12:18 PM
Syrian military helicopter crashes in Hama, crew is killed - state media
By REUTERS
09/04/2022 11:21 AM
Military exercises to take place on Lebanon border until Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2022 10:12 AM
IDF arrest three in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2022 08:25 AM
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
