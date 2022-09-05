Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy to visit Paris

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy will visit Paris and meet with the speaker of the National Assembly of France Yaël Braun-Pivet, the president of the French Senate Gérard Larché and French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin.

Levy will also meet with the Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann and the mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo.

The speaker will additionally meet with a large group of representatives of the French Jewish community at a special event and with the families of the Hyper Cacher attack. Levy will place a wreath at the site of the attack and visit the Alliance Israélite Universelle in Paris.