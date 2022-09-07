The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran's near weapons-grade uranium stock grows, probe stuck -IAEA reports

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2022 16:18

Updated: SEPTEMBER 7, 2022 16:20

Iran's stock of uranium enriched to up to 60%, close to weapons-grade, has grown to well above the amount that by one definition is enough, if enriched further, for a nuclear bomb, a quarterly report by the UN atomic watchdog showed on Wednesday.

Iran's uranium enriched to up to 60% and in the form of uranium hexafluoride, the gas that centrifuges enrich, is estimated to have grown by 12.5 kg to 55.6 kg since the last quarterly International Atomic Energy Agency report issued on May 30, the IAEA report to member states seen by Reuters said.

French top court upholds prison sentence of Bashar al-Assad's uncle
By REUTERS
09/07/2022 04:41 PM
IRGC cmdr: any country involved in Israel’s aggression will pay
By REUTERS
09/07/2022 04:36 PM
Syria's foreign ministry: Israeli raids on airport are a 'war crime'
By REUTERS
09/07/2022 04:28 PM
Fire raging in an open area near Azor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/07/2022 02:47 PM
Russia says it has taken Kodema in Ukraine's Donetsk region
By REUTERS
09/07/2022 01:12 PM
Putin says jailed journalist shared secrets with Western intelligence
By REUTERS
09/07/2022 12:56 PM
Heavy rainfall causes landslide in Uganda, killing 15
By REUTERS
09/07/2022 12:32 PM
German court hands ISIS member 10 years in prison for war crimes
By REUTERS
09/07/2022 12:31 PM
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 12 - state media
By REUTERS
09/07/2022 07:50 AM
Japan investigating involvement of pro-Russian group in cyberattack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/07/2022 07:20 AM
US says it will press Israel on rules of engagement
By REUTERS
09/06/2022 09:29 PM
200 people protest by police station after Arab journalist's murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2022 07:17 PM
Several prisoners, guards injured after fight at Israel's Rimonin Prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2022 06:27 PM
Israeli woman claims water jug was sent to her filled with cockroaches
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2022 05:34 PM
Boost high-risk people with Omicron-tailored shots first - EU officials
By REUTERS
09/06/2022 04:21 PM
