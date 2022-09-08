The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli, Hungarian extradited from Israel to Hungary

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 17:19

Updated: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 17:20

An Israeli citizen and a Hungarian citizen were extradited from Israel to Hungary on Wednesday after Hungary requested their extradition due to charges of offering to bribe judicial officials in the country and the murder of two women, according to the State Attorney's office.

According to the indictment, Sandor Casero, a Hungarian citizen, contacted a Hungarian who was on trial for tax fraud and offered to bribe judicial officials in the defendant's favor in return for a payment of NIS one million. Later on, Casero received another payment of NIS 150,000 in order to bribe the judge on the case.

Shortly before the trial ended, Casero fled to Israel and was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison shortly after. His sentence was later extended to seven years in prison.

Tawfiq Nasara, an Israeli citizen, was investigated by Hungarian police on suspicion that he murdered a mother and daughter and burnt their apartment down in the country in 2018. The day after being questioned, Nasara fled to Israel and a request was filed to extradite him.

