Turkey captures senior Islamic State figure, Erdogan says - report

Turkish police captured senior Islamic State figure Bashar Hattab Ghazal Al Sumaidai, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted by state-owned Anadolu news agency as saying.

The militant, code-named Abu Zeyd, was captured in Turkey in an operation carried out by police and Turkey's intelligence agency, Erdogan told journalists on his return from a trip to the Balkans on Thursday, Anadolu said.

He was quoted as saying the militant was transferred to judicial authorities in Turkey after interrogation by police and intelligence personnel.