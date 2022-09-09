The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey captures senior Islamic State figure, Erdogan says - report

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 07:52

Turkish police captured senior Islamic State figure Bashar Hattab Ghazal Al Sumaidai, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted by state-owned Anadolu news agency as saying.

The militant, code-named Abu Zeyd, was captured in Turkey in an operation carried out by police and Turkey's intelligence agency, Erdogan told journalists on his return from a trip to the Balkans on Thursday, Anadolu said.

He was quoted as saying the militant was transferred to judicial authorities in Turkey after interrogation by police and intelligence personnel.

One injured in Samaria shooting - Israeli media
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2022 04:26 AM
At least 11 dead after passenger boat sinks in northern Brazil
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 04:08 AM
N.Korea passes law declaring itself a nuclear weapons state
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 02:36 AM
Sporting events canceled after Queen Elizabeth dies
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 11:40 PM
IDF arrests two Palestinians after they infiltrate from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2022 10:12 PM
Britain's new king will address the nation on Friday
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 10:09 PM
Canadians will mourn the loss of the Queen -Canada's governor-general
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 08:45 PM
Biden wants other 'options' to block Iran nuclear weapons if deal fails
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 07:33 PM
IDF transport aircraft conducts emergency landing, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2022 07:31 PM
White House says Biden's thoughts are with Queen Elizabeth, her family
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 07:19 PM
Eight migrants die, 15 missing after boat sinks off Tunisia
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 07:18 PM
Lebanese Army arrests 'terrorist cell' planning to hit military sites
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2022 07:11 PM
Washington declares public emergency over migrant arrivals
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 06:54 PM
Knesset to convene, meet with medical interns over demands
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2022 06:23 PM
Steve Bannon indicted in NY on six criminal charges
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 06:18 PM
