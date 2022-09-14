Ex-Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard engaged to be married

Former Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard is engaged to be married to Rebecca Abrahams-Donin, a widow and mother of seven from Jerusalem, just around a year after the passing of his wife, Esther Pollard, the couple announced Wednesday.

Pollard and Abrahams-Donin were originally set to announce their engagement earlier Wednesday but postponed it until after the funeral of Maj. Bar Falah, an IDF soldier who was killed in clashes with Palestinians in Jenin.

Details surrounding the wedding are unknown at this time, but it is set to take place in approximately two months' time.

JONATHAN POLLARD arrives at the Manhattan Federal Courthouse in New York City in 2017. (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

Who is former Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard?

Pollard was a spy for Israel in the United States. However, he was caught and received a life sentence behind bars for his actions. He is the only American in US history to receive a life sentence for spying for an ally, and the only one to serve more than 10 years in prison for the crime.

On November 15, 2015, Pollard was released on parole after serving 30 years of a life sentence. He and his then-wife, Esther, were finally able to return to Israel on December 30, 2020.

This is a developing story.