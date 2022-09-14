The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ex-Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard engaged to be married

Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard Abrahams-Donin were originally set to announce their engagement earlier Wednesday but postponed it until after the funeral of Maj. Bar Falah.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 21:53

Updated: SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 22:16
JONATHAN POLLARD (photo credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ / REUTERS)
JONATHAN POLLARD
(photo credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ / REUTERS)

Former Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard is engaged to be married to Rebecca Abrahams-Donin, a widow and mother of seven from Jerusalem, just around a year after the passing of his wife, Esther Pollard, the couple announced Wednesday.

Pollard and Abrahams-Donin were originally set to announce their engagement earlier Wednesday but postponed it until after the funeral of Maj. Bar Falah, an IDF soldier who was killed in clashes with Palestinians in Jenin.

Details surrounding the wedding are unknown at this time, but it is set to take place in approximately two months' time.

JONATHAN POLLARD arrives at the Manhattan Federal Courthouse in New York City in 2017. (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)JONATHAN POLLARD arrives at the Manhattan Federal Courthouse in New York City in 2017. (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

Who is former Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard?

Pollard was a spy for Israel in the United States. However, he was caught and received a life sentence behind bars for his actions. He is the only American in US history to receive a life sentence for spying for an ally, and the only one to serve more than 10 years in prison for the crime.

On November 15, 2015, Pollard was released on parole after serving 30 years of a life sentence. He and his then-wife, Esther, were finally able to return to Israel on December 30, 2020.

This is a developing story.



Tags weddings jonathan pollard esther pollard marriage engagement
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Why did Queen Elizabeth II never come visit Israel? - comment

Lord Rabbi Sacks with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace
3

Neo-Nazi head of Goyim Defense League arrested in Poland

A neo Nazi attends a rally in Budapest October 23, 2009. The words, the motto of the S.S., read "my honor is my loyalty"
4

Russia gives up key northeast towns as Ukrainian forces advance

A man stands next to a business and entertainment centre heavily damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 9, 2022
5

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by