United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust Remembrance Center on Thursday,becoming the first Emirati foreign minister to do so.

(credit: YAD VASHEM)

"I am here today to remind ourselves of the lessons that history teaches us and the great responsibility that has been placed on us to behave with tolerance for the sake of building our community and society. We must take a brave step to build a bridge of true peace for future generations," said Al Nahyan.