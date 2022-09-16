IDF manhunt continues for South Hebron shooter

The manhunt for the South Hebron shooter that left one Israeli injured continued Thursday night as the IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Border Police concurrently continued counter-terrorism operations throughout the West Bank.

An 18-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body in the town of Karmel, and was evacuated for medical treatment. Magen David Adom said that his condition was moderate and stable.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Friday morning that the search was ongoing for the terrorist suspect.

Security forces arrested 17 terrorism suspects unrelated to the Karmel shooting and seized a number of weapons that night as part of ongoing Operation Break the Wave operations to counter the wave of terrorist attacks from the West Bank.