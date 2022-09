The Energy Ministry has made progress in preparations to connect the Karish gas field to Israel's nationwide network, it said on Friday afternoon.

The rig will be tested in the coming days along with its gas transport systems as part of the project's next step, the ministry added.

On Thursday, National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata said the gas rig will be brought online as soon as it is ready so that Israel can fulfill agreements to provide natural gas to Egypt and the European Union.