Goldin family, activists blocked Gazan convoys from entering Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 18, 2022 08:44

The Goldin family, together with activists, blocked convoys of Gazan workers leaving Gaza to Israel, demanding the return of the bodies of Lt. Hadar Goldin and St.-Sgt. Shaul Oron, on Saturday night.

Protest by the Goldin family blocking convoys of Gazan workers entering Israel< September 17, 2022. (credit: RACHAMIM METZALEM) Protest by the Goldin family blocking convoys of Gazan workers entering Israel< September 17, 2022. (credit: RACHAMIM METZALEM)

"This protest is directed at Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who was Chief of Staff during Protective Edge. In his position, he left two soldiers on the battlefield, Hadar and Oron, eight years ago. We came to explain to him that it is not possible for Arab workers to enter the State of Israel from Gaza before bringing the soldiers and civilians home," Prof. Simcha Goldin, father of Lt. Hadar Goldin, said.

Kyrgyzstan says death toll from border conflict rises to 36
By REUTERS
09/18/2022 09:27 AM
Beersheba high school teacher arrested for sexually assaulting a minor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2022 08:57 AM
Gantz to meet with Emirati foreign minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2022 08:47 AM
Three guns stolen from IDF base in southern Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2022 06:54 AM
Explosions heard in Syria as Israeli aircraft fly overhead - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2022 10:53 PM
Defense Minister Gantz approves opening of Jalameh and Salem crossings
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2022 10:29 PM
IDF arrests suspect attempting to cross into Israel from northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2022 06:25 PM
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits Taiwan - EMSC
By REUTERS
09/17/2022 05:42 PM
4-year-old girl moderately injured after almost drowning at Haifa beach
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2022 03:18 PM
Nepal landslide kills 14, 10 missing
By REUTERS
09/17/2022 09:23 AM
UK: Ukraine forces continue offensive against Russia in northeast
By REUTERS
09/17/2022 09:03 AM
24-year-old man shot and killed in lower Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2022 12:56 AM
Separatists blame Kyiv for killings in Russian-occupied areas
By REUTERS
09/16/2022 08:13 PM
Kazakh capital renamed again as ex-leader's legacy fades
By REUTERS
09/16/2022 04:49 PM
Putin tells Modi: We want Ukraine war to end, but Kyiv wants to fight
By REUTERS
09/16/2022 04:29 PM
