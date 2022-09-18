Goldin family, activists blocked Gazan convoys from entering Israel

The Goldin family, together with activists, blocked convoys of Gazan workers leaving Gaza to Israel, demanding the return of the bodies of Lt. Hadar Goldin and St.-Sgt. Shaul Oron, on Saturday night.

Protest by the Goldin family blocking convoys of Gazan workers entering Israel< September 17, 2022. (credit: RACHAMIM METZALEM)

"This protest is directed at Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who was Chief of Staff during Protective Edge. In his position, he left two soldiers on the battlefield, Hadar and Oron, eight years ago. We came to explain to him that it is not possible for Arab workers to enter the State of Israel from Gaza before bringing the soldiers and civilians home," Prof. Simcha Goldin, father of Lt. Hadar Goldin, said.