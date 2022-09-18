Beersheba high school teacher arrested for sexually assaulting a minor

Oren Nehrai Kurolkar was named on Sunday by Israel Police as the teacher in his 40s accused of committing an indecent act on a 13-year-old playing in a public park on September 6 in Beersheba.

As the investigation progressed, it was revealed that the suspect, Oren Nehrai Kurolkar, whose profession is a middle school/high school teacher in Dimona, had committed sexual offenses at the school as well.

The investigation team then contacted the Shalom Court in Beersheba, which objected to the publication of his name and firmly prevented the team from doing so.

In the subsequent hearing on the suspect's arrest request, the judge ordered his release under restrictive conditions. Against both decisions, the Israel Police filed an appeal to the District Court in Beersheba. The court left the decision of release under restrictive conditions intact, but allowed publication of the suspect's details.