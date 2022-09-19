Unilever violating merger deal over Israel sale - Ben & Jerry's founders

The founders of ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's said on MSNBC on Sunday that parent Unilever is in violation of the 2000 merger deal over its sale of Ben & Jerry's business in Israel to a local licensee who could sell their products in the West Bank.

"That agreement gave authority over the social mission to the independent board of Ben & Jerry's. Unilever has usurped their authority and reversed the decision that was made and we can't allow that to happen, we can't sit idly by," Ben Cohen said in a televised interview.

"We can't sit idly by." Ben Cohen

Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW)

Partner Jerry Greenfield said the agreement is legally binding and needs to be adhered to.

Unilever, in contrast, has said it retained the right to make operational decisions for Ben & Jerry's, and that the sale could not be undone because it has irrevocably closed.

Ben & Jerry's said earlier this month that it plans to amend its lawsuit challenging Unilever's sale of the Israeli business in Federal court in Manhattan. Unilever must respond by Nov. 1.

Ben and Jerry's halts sales in West Bank

In July 2021, Ben & Jerry’s announced plans to boycott West Bank settlements and Jewish neighborhoods in east Jerusalem by refusing to allow its products to be sold in those areas.

“We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT),” the company stated in a notice it posted on its website.

That decision sparked backlash against Unilever, including divestments by pension funds from the consumer goods company and accusations of antisemitism by some Jewish groups.

The state of Arizona divested $143 million from the ice cream maker in September 2021 over its Israel boycott, with Illinois, New Jersey and others following suit.