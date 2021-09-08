Arizona divests from Ben & Jerry's over its "antisemitic" Israel boycott

The state of Arizona plans to completely divest $143 million from the global ice cream company Ben & Jerry's as of September 2021 over its Israel boycott

"Israel is and will continue to be a major trading partner of Arizona," Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee said on Tuesday.

"As Arizona's Chief Banking and Investment Officer, I stand with Israel and I will not allow taxpayer dollars to go towards antisemitic, discriminatory efforts against Israel," she stated.

Arizona is the first state to totally divest from Ben & Jerry's after the ice cream giant, which is a subsidiary of the British-based Unilever, announced that it planned to end its contract with its Israeli franchise as of December 2020.

The Israeli Ben & Jerry's franchise is based in southern Israel and has been in operation for 35 years. It ran afoul of Ben & Jerry's for its refusal to halt ice cream sales to West Bank settlements.

The boycott decision by Ben & Jerry's Independent Board of Directors to end its ties with Israel was modified by Unilever and the Ben & Jerry's CEO, which said it wanted the ice cream company to maintain ties with Israel through another franchise that would not allow sales to the settlements.

The office of the Arizona Treasury said on Tuesday that state laws prohibited continued investments in Ben & Jerry's in light of its boycott decision.

"Arizona law (Arizona Revised Statues 35-393 et seq) states that public state entity may not invest money with an entity that boycotts Israel," the Arizona Treasury said, adding that it had been in contact with Unilever on the matter at the beginning of August.

"I gave Unilever PLC, the parents company of Ben & Jerry's, an ultimatum: reverse the actions of Ben & Jerry's or divest itself of Ben & Jerry's to come into compliance with Arizona law or face the consequences. They chose the latter," Yee said.

"It doesn't matter how much investment Unilever PLC has in Israel, with Ben & Jerry's decision to no longer sell its product in the West Bank, the companies are in inflation of the law in Arizona," she explained.

"Arizona will not do business with companies that are attempting to undermine Israel's economy and blatantly disregarding Arizona law," she added.

Prior to the boycott, Arizona had invested $143 in Unilever. It has since reduced that amount to $50 million and will end its financial ties with the company on September 21.

In her letter to Unilever explaining the decision, Yee said that she understood that Unilever as a company was not boycotting Israel and that Ben & Jerry's independent board had the ability to make a boycott decision over Unilever's objections.

The fact remains, however, she explained, that once such a step was taken, Unilever was in violation of Arizona state law.

Some seven other states are weighing taking a similar step. This includes; New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Maryland, and Rhode Island, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency