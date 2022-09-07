The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Ben & Jerry's tries to halt sales in Israel once more

Ben & Jerry's independent board wants to stop Unilever's sale in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2022 17:37
Ben and Jerry's. (photo credit: MORAG BITON)
Ben and Jerry's.
(photo credit: MORAG BITON)

Ben & Jerry's is back at it again, trying to stop the sales of their ice cream in Israel after a deal was struck between parent company Unilever and local Israel licensee Avi Zinger.

According to a report published by Bloomberg on Tuesday, Ben & Jerry's independent board wants to stop Unilever's sale to Zinger after the two struck a deal allowing for the ice cream to be sold in Israel. 

According to the report, the ice cream company is planning to file a revised complaint in New York Federal Courtys in the coming weeks.

The board first sued Unilever in early July and is now arguing that the sale conflicts with their "core values" and that it's breaching an agreement made in 2000 when Unilever bought Ben & Jerry's.

This comes after a few attempts

After Ben & Jerry's announced last year that they were stopping their sales in the "occupied" West Bank, they triggered a huge backlash from the Israeli government, pressuring the company to change its minds.

Unilever then decided to sell the Israel division of Ben & Jerry's. They argued that the 2000 agreement did not give them the power to challenge the deal.

Ben & Jerry's ice cream (Illustrative) (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Ben & Jerry's ice cream (Illustrative) (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

A Ben & Jerry's spokesperson said in a statement, "We will not allow our principles to be compromised for our parent company's profits."

"Unilever's feigned ignorance of the independent board's authority over Ben & Jerry's social mission stands in stark contrast with the explicit language of the merger agreement," Ben & Jerry's attorney Shahmeer Halepota said in an emailed statement.

A Unilever spokesperson has declined to comment.



Tags bds israel boycott israeli university boycott Ben & Jerry's Ice cream Unilever
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
4

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
5

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by