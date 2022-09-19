Syrian man injured by IDF fire after nearing border with Israel - report

A Syrian man was injured by IDF fire Monday morning after he approached the border with Israel on the Golan Heights.

The man, who had been identified along with three others, approached the border fence and threw objects toward it.

According to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, troops rushed to the scene and carried out a suspicious arrest procedure, including shooting toward the lower body of one of the Syrians.

As a result of the shooting, one of the men was injured and was evacuated by helicopter to Poriah Medical Center for medical treatment. According to reports, he was shot in the abdomen and was in a serious and unstable condition.