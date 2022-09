Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked issued an order Tuesday revoking the residency status of the family members of the terrorist who killed four IDF soldiers in a ramming attack in Armon Hanatziv in 2017.

The relatives had temporary residency and the revocation of their status is effective immediately.

"This is an important and significant step in the stubborn war I am waging against terrorists and their families and a significant deterrent," said Shaked.