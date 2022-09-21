The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Queen Margrethe of Denmark diagnosed with COVID after attending funeral

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 14:20

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year, the royal court said on Wednesday.

The 82-year-old head of state, who has been on the throne for half a century, has canceled her appointments for the week.

She attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London on Monday.

Queen Margrethe, who has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, was also diagnosed with COVID-19 in February this year, showing mild symptoms at the time.

A palace spokesperson declined to give further comment on Wednesday.

Ronni Gamzu to leave director-general position at Sourasky
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2022 02:29 PM
Former Moscow Aviation Institute head Gerashchenko dies in fall
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2022 02:03 PM
Anonymous hacker claims to take down Iranian bank, gov't website
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2022 01:54 PM
2 Palestinians injured in accidental explosion at militant site in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2022 11:31 AM
IDF arrests 13, including hunger-striker, in West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2022 06:44 AM
Washington Monument vandalized, one man taken into custody
By REUTERS
09/21/2022 06:21 AM
Putin must recognize he cannot win Ukraine war - Scholz
By REUTERS
09/21/2022 04:37 AM
'Increased consequences' if Russia annexes parts of Ukraine, warns US
By REUTERS
09/21/2022 02:31 AM
Police officer hit by Molotov cocktail, mildly injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2022 01:31 AM
Trump rape accuser E. Jean Carroll plans new claims against him
By REUTERS
09/21/2022 01:14 AM
Zelensky says military initiative clearly belongs to Ukraine
By REUTERS
09/21/2022 12:42 AM
US attorney general, Ukraine prosecutor to work on warcrimes prosecution
By REUTERS
09/20/2022 11:31 PM
West Bank, Gaza Strip crossings to close on High Holidays
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/20/2022 07:26 PM
Ukraine says Russian referendums will destroy possibility of talks
By REUTERS
09/20/2022 07:14 PM
French court convicts three policemen over 2015 death of Black man
By REUTERS
09/20/2022 11:54 AM
