Ukraine wants 'just punishment' for Russian crimes, Zelensky tells UNGA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the United Nations on Wednesday that Ukraine wanted "just punishment" for crimes Russia had committed against his nation.

Zelensky, in a recorded address to the United Nations General Assembly, said Kyiv had a five-point plan to establish a durable peace - but rejected any suggestion that his ex-Soviet state should adopt neutrality.

And he ruled out any peace proposal other than the plan proposed by Ukraine.

What's in Ukraine's five-point plan for peace?

Zelensky said his five non-negotiable conditions for peace included punishment for Russian aggression, restoration of Ukraine's security, and territorial integrity and security guarantees.

."..This is the first item of our peace formula. Comprehensive item. Punishment," Zelenskiy, wearing his trademark khaki tee shirt, told the assembly.

"Punishment for the crime of aggression. Punishment for violation of borders and territorial integrity. Punishment that must be in place until the internationally recognized border is restored."

But he added: "What is NOT in our formula? Neutrality. Those who speak of neutrality, when human values and peace are under attack, mean something else."

Delegations stand for an ovation following Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky recorded address to the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York City, US, September 21, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

Many delegations gave Zelensky a standing ovation after his speech. The Russian delegation remained seated.

Ukraine still seeks membership in NATO, European Union

Seeking membership in the Western military alliance NATO and the European Union is enshrined in Ukraine's constitution. Russia said even before starting its invasion in February that NATO membership for Ukraine was a "red line" that could not be breached.

Zelensky ruled out "that the settlement can happen on a different basis than the Ukrainian peace formula. The further the Russian terror reaches, the less likely it is that anyone in the world will agree to sit at one table with them."

Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russian forces of war crimes in different parts of the country they have occupied. Russia denies the allegations and says it does not target civilians.