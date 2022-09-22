Son follows mother to Police station, threatens to murder her

A resident of Nesher in Israel's north, 22, was arrested after he arrived at the city's police station with a knife and scissors, with the intention of murdering his mother - who came to the station herself to file a complaint against him following previous threats to murder her on Thursday.

While the mother, 47, filed a complaint against her son, the station police officers grew suspicious of a young man who approached the entrance of the station, and went to check on him.

The suspect told the police that he had come to murder his mother, and threw the knife and scissors he had on the floor. The police intend to request an extention to his detention at the Haifa Magistrate's Court.