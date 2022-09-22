2 injured in stabbing attack near Modi'in

Two people were lightly injured in a stabbing attack at the Modi'in West Junction near Modi'in on Thursday evening.

Five other people were lightly injured by pepper spray at the scene.

The terrorist was shot and killed by a police officer who was present at the scene. Israel Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

The terrorist exited a car at the junction and began opening the doors of vehicles in order to stab drivers, injuring two men. The terrorist also sprayed pepper spray at nearby drivers.

Site of stabbing attack near Modi'in, September 22, 2022 (Credit: Israel Police)

Terrorist attacks in the Modiin area are relatively rare. The last attack in the area was in 2019 when a Palestinian terrorist stabbed a 22-year-old woman at the Maccabim Junction near Modiin.

Attack comes amid wave of terrorism

The attack comes amid a wave of terrorist attacks and attempted terrorist attacks in Israel and the West Bank in recent weeks. Earlier this month, a Palestinian was caught by police in Jaffa carrying a firearm and pipe bombs that he intended to use in a mass terrorist attack in Tel Aviv.

As security forces increase their alert level, an extra battalion of Golani forces will be immediately deployed to the northern West Bank in the face of a rise in shooting attacks in the area by Palestinian gunmen.

On Tuesday, shots were fired toward Border Police at the Salem Base along the Seam Line and toward soldiers near the Seam Line near Faqqu'a in the northern West Bank. No injuries were reported in either incident.