Stabbing attack in Kiryat Arba, assailant killed

A stabbing attack was reported near Kiryat Arba on Friday, according to the IDF Spokesperson Unit.

According to the report, the stabber was neutralized.

United Hatzalah volunteer Ben Zion Cousin, who was the first respondent on the scene, reported that a young man in his 20s was stabbed and injured in his upper body.

The injured man treated on the scene

"Together with medical personnel from the IDF, I treated the injured person who suffered an injury to his upper body," he said. "I bandaged him and stabilized him at the scene before he was transported to the hospital. The assailant was neutralized by security forces at the scene."

The injured man was taken to Hadassah-University Medical Center in Ein Kerem.

Highway 60 was closed to traffic following the incident.

This is a developing story.