Ukraine asked Israel for intel on Iranian support to Russia - report

Ukraine asked Israel to share intelligence on Iranian support being provided to Russia, according to Axios.

The request was made during a meeting between Israel's deputy director general for Euro-Asia Simona Halperin and Ukraine's special representative for the Middle East Maksym Subkh in Kyiv earlier this month.

Subkh added that Ukraine is opposed to the lifting of sanctions on Iran if a nuclear deal is reached, as this would enable greater military cooperation between Iran and Russia, according to the report.