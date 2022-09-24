The importance of Ukraine crack down on Iran over drone sales

Ukraine is outraged that Iran has been supplying weapons to Russia. Oleg Nikolenko, the spokesman for Ukraine’s foreign ministry wrote that “in response to Iran supplying weapons to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine, today we announced the revocation of accreditation of the Iranian Ambassador in Kyiv, and a significant drawdown of diplomatic personnel at the Iranian embassy.”

The Ministry of Defense also slammed Iran on Friday, noting that in 1943, “Tehran became a place of hope for a new life without Nazism. In 2022, fundamentalist Tehran became a place that supports Russian Nazism and the murder of peaceful citizens."

“Today, UAarmy destroyed 6 Russian kamikaze drones provided by Iran.” This refers to Russia’s use of Iranian drones against Ukraine and recent reports that it has downed some of them. The drones have Cyrillic markings on them and they appear to be copies of Iran’s Shahed-136.

This is a kamikaze drone that can be fired from a truck or other platform and stacked inside boxes for easy deployment. Russia has allegedly acquired this drone and others from Iran after sending a delegation to Iran earlier this year.

Russia’s decision to rely on Iran’s drones was revealed by the US earlier this year; eventually, evidence mounted that Russia was indeed using them.

Washington has sanctioned companies that manufacture and transfer drones to Russia. The Russia drone war on Ukraine, using the Iranian-style drones, has increased in the last several days. Drones have reportedly targeted an area near Odessa, and Ukraine may have even downed a Mohajer-6 style drone.

As more and more drones were shot down by Ukraine, Kyiv became increasingly angry at Tehran. With the UN General Assembly taking place and Russia appearing isolated, Ukraine has made this decision, which also comes amid massive protests in Iran.

Ukraine is therefore able to confront Iran more because Tehran and Moscow appear to be isolated.

In the past, Ukraine and Iran had amicable relations, with the Islamic Republic even claiming that it wanted a peaceful end to the conflict in Ukraine.

But Iran has not always been so pleasant – it shot down a Ukrainian airline in 2020, supposedly mistaking it for American missiles.

UKRAINE’S DECISION is very important as it shows that countries are increasingly willing to stand up to Iran. This is a major contrast to a decade ago when the US was leading the way to try to cultivate better relations with Tehran in order to secure an Iran deal.

US dealings with Iran

Back in those years before 2015, the White House put out many signals that it wanted to find accommodations with Iran. This also included the US working with Russia.

However, over time it became clear that Russia would use the US “reset” in relations to meddle in Ukraine – and eventually invade it and annex Crimea in 2014.

While the US under the Obama administration signed the Iran Deal, the Trump administration subsequently walked away from it. Although the current Biden administration was open to returning to the deal, it has also been tough on Iran.

The US will keep the IRGC under sanctions and has increasingly targeted other Iranians with sanctions, such as the morality police, as well as Iranian cyber elements who are accused of attacks on Albania.

Washington is also making sure to inform the international community about Iran’s drone threat, particularly efforts by the regime to send drones to Russia. Iran has already supplied drones to the Houthis in Yemen and militias in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

Iran now seems to have sealed its ties with Russia, creating a dénouement with countries like Ukraine. No longer can Tehran claim it only opposes Israel and the US.

Today, it is on the side of the authoritarians, such as Russia and China. At the recent meetings in Uzbekistan as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Tehran was clear about how it wants to work closely with Moscow and Beijing. Iran has also continued to threaten the Gulf States.

All of this shows that Iran may be isolated and is lashing out – and doesn’t fear the consequences. Ukraine, whose cause is backed by the West, has now shown that Iran doesn’t have impunity to traffic weapons.