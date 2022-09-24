The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

The importance of Ukraine crack down on Iran over drone sales

Russia’s decision to rely on Iran’s drones was revealed by the US earlier this year; eventually, evidence mounted that Russia was indeed using them.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 14:12
A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022 (photo credit: THE STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE OF THE UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
(photo credit: THE STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE OF THE UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Ukraine is outraged that Iran has been supplying weapons to Russia. Oleg Nikolenko, the spokesman for Ukraine’s foreign ministry wrote that “in response to Iran supplying weapons to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine, today we announced the revocation of accreditation of the Iranian Ambassador in Kyiv, and a significant drawdown of diplomatic personnel at the Iranian embassy.” 

The Ministry of Defense also slammed Iran on Friday, noting that in 1943, “Tehran became a place of hope for a new life without Nazism. In 2022, fundamentalist Tehran became a place that supports Russian Nazism and the murder of peaceful citizens."

“Tehran became a place of hope for a new life without Nazism. In 2022, fundamentalist Tehran became a place that supports Russian Nazism and the murder of peaceful citizens."

Ukrainian Ministry of Defense

“Today, UAarmy destroyed 6 Russian kamikaze drones provided by Iran.” This refers to Russia’s use of Iranian drones against Ukraine and recent reports that it has downed some of them. The drones have Cyrillic markings on them and they appear to be copies of Iran’s Shahed-136.

This is a kamikaze drone that can be fired from a truck or other platform and stacked inside boxes for easy deployment. Russia has allegedly acquired this drone and others from Iran after sending a delegation to Iran earlier this year.  

Russia’s decision to rely on Iran’s drones was revealed by the US earlier this year; eventually, evidence mounted that Russia was indeed using them.

Washington has sanctioned companies that manufacture and transfer drones to Russia. The Russia drone war on Ukraine, using the Iranian-style drones, has increased in the last several days. Drones have reportedly targeted an area near Odessa, and Ukraine may have even downed a Mohajer-6 style drone.

As more and more drones were shot down by Ukraine, Kyiv became increasingly angry at Tehran. With the UN General Assembly taking place and Russia appearing isolated, Ukraine has made this decision, which also comes amid massive protests in Iran.

Ukraine is therefore able to confront Iran more because Tehran and Moscow appear to be isolated.

In the past, Ukraine and Iran had amicable relations, with the Islamic Republic even claiming that it wanted a peaceful end to the conflict in Ukraine.

But Iran has not always been so pleasant – it shot down a Ukrainian airline in 2020, supposedly mistaking it for American missiles.  

UKRAINE’S DECISION is very important as it shows that countries are increasingly willing to stand up to Iran. This is a major contrast to a decade ago when the US was leading the way to try to cultivate better relations with Tehran in order to secure an Iran deal.

US dealings with Iran

Back in those years before 2015, the White House put out many signals that it wanted to find accommodations with Iran. This also included the US working with Russia.

However, over time it became clear that Russia would use the US “reset” in relations to meddle in Ukraine – and eventually invade it and annex Crimea in 2014.  

While the US under the Obama administration signed the Iran Deal, the Trump administration subsequently walked away from it. Although the current Biden administration was open to returning to the deal, it has also been tough on Iran.

The US will keep the IRGC under sanctions and has increasingly targeted other Iranians with sanctions, such as the morality police, as well as Iranian cyber elements who are accused of attacks on Albania.

Washington is also making sure to inform the international community about Iran’s drone threat, particularly efforts by the regime to send drones to Russia. Iran has already supplied drones to the Houthis in Yemen and militias in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.  

Iran now seems to have sealed its ties with Russia, creating a dénouement with countries like Ukraine. No longer can Tehran claim it only opposes Israel and the US.

Today, it is on the side of the authoritarians, such as Russia and China. At the recent meetings in Uzbekistan as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Tehran was clear about how it wants to work closely with Moscow and Beijing. Iran has also continued to threaten the Gulf States.

All of this shows that Iran may be isolated and is lashing out – and doesn’t fear the consequences. Ukraine, whose cause is backed by the West, has now shown that Iran doesn’t have impunity to traffic weapons.



Tags Iran Russia ukraine drone usa
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
3

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
4

Russia will lose the war against Ukraine. Here's why - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to receive letters of credence from newly appointed foreign ambassadors, at the Kremlin on Tuesday.
5

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by