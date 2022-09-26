The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
School shooting leaves nine dead, 20 injured in Russia's Izhevsk

The gunman has reportedly killed himself on the scene of the shooting.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 11:21

Updated: SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 11:54
Russian abandoned uniforms are seen in the school gym, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Nova Husarivka, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 15, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)
Russian abandoned uniforms are seen in the school gym, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Nova Husarivka, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 15, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)

A gunman killed nine people at a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk, Russia's interior ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

The Udmurtia branch of the interior ministry said the gunman had killed himself and that 20 people were wounded.

News agency RIA cited Governor Alexander Brechalov of the Udmurtia region, of which Izhevsk is the capital, as saying that an unidentified man had entered the school and killed a security guard. He said that there were dead and wounded among the school students.

The victims included five children, two teachers and two security guards.



