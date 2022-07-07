The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Swastikas spray-painted, Ukrainian flag vandalized outside Florida home

The Fort Lauderdale homeowner said he has no immediate plans to plaint over the antisemitic symbols.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 7, 2022 04:18
A pedestrian passes an Ukrainian flag, part of a display of over 500 of the flags in support of the country, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in downtown Boston, Massachusetts, US, March 14, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)
A South Florida home was vandalized Saturday with swastikas and racist slurs spray-painted on the home's garage door and on a Ukrainian flag hanging outside of the house, local media reported. 

The Fort Lauderdale homeowner told local media that he has no immediate plans to paint over the antisemitic  symbols because he wants people to see what happened, adding that the hate in this country and world are "terrible." 

According to Local 10 News, a man got out of an SUV and spray paint swastikas, the word “Azov,” and a symbol associated with Azov, a volunteer unit of Ukraine’s National Guard that’s been criticized for embracing neo-Nazi ideals.

Broward County police, who are still searching for the suspect, confirmed that multiple swastikas were spray-painted on the garage door.

Antisemitism in South Florida 

South Florida—Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami Dade Counties—was home to about seven percent of American Jews as of 2018, according to South Florida Encyclopedia. 

The region has dealt with jarring antisemitic incidents throughout the year. In January, hundreds of plastic bags containing antisemitic flyers and small rocks were distributed anonymously throughout Miami. The flyers read: “Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish” and feature names of American policymakers fighting against the pandemic. 

Jerusalem Post staff contributed to this report. 



