Shin Bet probing suspect who sabotaged railway track in northern Israel

An Israeli man was arrested on Monday after it was suspected he laid an obstacle to block oncoming trains on railway tracks in northern Israel, local media reported.

During the investigation, which is being jointly conducted by Israel Police and the Shin Bet, the suspicion was raised that the man was using the break in transportation services during Rosh Hashanah to cause a potential disaster when train services renew.

No damage was done and no one was harmed in the incident, and further details were placed under a gag order.