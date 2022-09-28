Shaked to Bar Lev: Deport relatives of Armon Hanatziv terrorist

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked on Wednesday sent a letter to Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev demanding that he deport the family members of the terrorist who killed four IDF soldiers in a ramming attack in Armon Hanatziv in 2017.

On September 20, at Shaked's request, a Special Appeals Court endorsed her order to revoke their Israeli residency status.

Hamoked lawyer Dani Shenhar has confirmed that the family will appeal sometime in October so it was unclear if Shaked's letter to Bar Lev was a practical measure or a publicity stunt.

It was also unclear to what extent she could force his hand to actually deport them simply because she succeeded at getting their residency status revoked or whether any actual removal would be in limbo and would not go forward given that Bar Lev and other key leaders in the transitional government may dispute Shaked's position.

On September 20, Shaked said she was issuing a revocation order following a decision earlier in the day by the Special Appeals Court, which handles non-citizen's rights, including sometimes Palestinians and sometimes African migrants, saying that she had this authority.

"This is an important and significant step in the stubborn war I am waging against terrorists and their families and a significant deterrent," said Shaked.

In the 2017 attack, four soldiers were killed, and 17 wounded, when a flatbed truck driven by east Jerusalemite Fadi al-Qanbar rammed into a group of soldiers adjacent to the Armon Hanatziv promenade in southeastern Jerusalem.

Three female soldiers – 20-year-old Lt. Yael Yekutiel of Givatayim, 22-year-old Lt. Shir Hajaj of Ma’aleh Adumim, and 20-year-old Sec.-Lt. Shira Tzur of Haifa – and one male soldier, 20-year-old Sec.-Lt. Erez Orbach of Alon Shvut, was declared dead at the scene.

The proceedings date back to 2018

In a hearing in 2018, the lawyers for the Population Immigration and Borders Authority argued that the interior minister, at the time Aryeh Deri, had the authority to cancel residency permits issued for West Bank Palestinians by the Civil Administration.

In particular, they said that the minister could cancel family reunification processes that were incomplete and which were the basis of the residency status in dispute.

The three Palestinians are second-degree relatives of al-Qanbar whose family reunification processes have not been completed.

PIBA argued that emergency rules gave the interior minister the right to cancel residency statuses in such cases both for clear and concrete security reasons and for other related reasons according to his discretion.

Hamoked lawyer Dani Shenhar disputed PIBA’s position, saying the state has never tried to cancel residency in such circumstances and has no authority to do so.

He said that at most there is a legal basis to cancel the residency of persons who are both linked to an attacker and where there is also concrete information that they themselves present some kind of a security risk.

Shenhar said that it is undisputed that none of the three Palestinians in question pose any security risk.