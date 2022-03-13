The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aryeh Deri's brother quits KKL co-chair job

Blue and White MK Alon Tal, a former deputy chairman of KKL, said the entire system in the organization is broken.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: MARCH 13, 2022 17:29
Head of the Shas party Aryeh Deri arrives for a court hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court on February 01, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Head of the Shas party Aryeh Deri arrives for a court hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court on February 01, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Shas leader Aryeh Deri's brother, attorney Shlomo Deri, resigned from his unpaid posts as co-chairman and board member of Keren Kayemet Le'Israel on Sunday, calling for "a halt to the pattern of politics interfering in the economic and strategic interest of KKL."

In his lengthy resignation letter, Deri complained about the misuse of KKL-owned land and its transfer to subsidiaries and other bodies instead of helping the organization prosper and fulfill its Zionist goals. 

"I am proud that over the years, I succeeded in leaving my mark on KKL and its operations, policies and strategy, and helped bring about its success on many fronts," he wrote in the letter. 

Aryeh Deri was convicted of tax fraud for selling real estate in Givat Shaul to Shlomo in order to perpetrate tax evasion. According to the indictment, the price of the sale, documents relating to reporting taxes on the sale, and characterizing the real estate as empty when it was a residence were all done with fraudulent purposes.

In the second count of fraud, Aryeh Deri was paid for his investment activities by the company Green Oshen dating to 2011 when he was out of politics. He later directed the fund to make those payments to Shlomo to avoid paying taxes. From 2013-2015, Shlomo issued NIS 630,000 in fraudulent invoices for consulting activities that he had not really provided, in order to cover up the tax evasion.  

Shas Party leader Aryeh Deri. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Shas Party leader Aryeh Deri. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Blue and White MK Alon Tal, a former deputy chairman of KKL, said the entire system in the organization is broken.

"I enjoyed working with Shlomo Deri and found him to be a constructive presence on the board, but the present system promotes politicians with tarnished backgrounds and without appropriate backgrounds in forestry and land representation required to restore the organization's reputation for integrity and Zionist consensus," Tal said. "Because of their politicized culture and inflated number of workers, they don't make enough use of their considerable resources to fulfill their important Zionist mission."

Zvika Klein and Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.



