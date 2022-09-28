The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Armed clashes break out in Jenin between Israeli forces, Palestinians

The brother of the terrorist who committed the Dizengoff attack was reportedly injured in the clashes.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 09:16

Updated: SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 10:03
IDF soldiers conducting arrests as part of Operation Break the Wave, April 12, 2022 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers conducting arrests as part of Operation Break the Wave, April 12, 2022
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Armed clashes broke out between Palestinian terrorists and Israeli security forces in the Jenin refugee camp on Wednesday morning, with initial reports indicating that the Israeli forces were surrounding the home of the father of the terrorist who carried out a shooting attack in Tel Aviv earlier this year.

According to Palestinian reports, an explosion hit the home that IDF soldiers were surrounding, with video reportedly from the scene showing a blaze at the site.

Fathi Hazem has been on the run for months since his son, Ra'ad, shot and killed three people in a terrorist attack in Tel Aviv in April. Fathi has frequently called for further terrorist attacks and clashes with Israeli forces in videos shared by Palestinian media.

At least two Palestinians have been seriously injured after being shot in the clashes, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Another two Palestinians were injured amid the clashes as well. Ra'ad's brother, Abd, was reportedly among the injured.

Islamic Jihad militants attend the funeral of Palestinian militant Amjad Al Fayedin, who was killed in clashes during an Israeli raid, in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)Islamic Jihad militants attend the funeral of Palestinian militant Amjad Al Fayedin, who was killed in clashes during an Israeli raid, in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that Israeli forces were operating in Jenin and that further information would be released later.

This is a developing story.



