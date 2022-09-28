IRGC strikes Kurdish groups in Iraq, blames them for protests

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted groups in Iraqi Kurdistan with precision missiles and suicide drones on Wednesday morning, in the latest in a series of attacks on Iraqi territory in recent days as Iranian officials place the blame for protests sweeping Iran on Kurdish groups.

The IRGC claimed that it was launching the attacks against "separatist terrorist groups," naming the Komala Party and the Kurdistan Freedom Party.

ببینە چۆن مووشەک ئاراستەی بارەگاکانی حزبی دیموکراتی کوردستانی ئێران لە کۆیە دەکرێن pic.twitter.com/xuwt6lbkFx — Kurdistan24 (@kurdistan24tv) September 28, 2022

IRGC Deputy Commander for Operations Abbas Nilforoushan told the Iranian Tasnim News Agency on Wednesday that the strikes against Iraqi Kurdistan were conducted against "counter-revolutionaries" who "attacked and infiltrated the country to create unrest and insecurity."

Nilforoushan claimed that the groups in Iraqi Kurdistan "played the biggest role" in the protests sweeping Iran in recent days.

The Kurdish Rudaw news agency reported that the opposition Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI), the Free Life Party of Kurdistan (PJAK), and Komala were targeted in Sulaimani and Erbil provinces, with at least eight militants reported killed in the strikes.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi inspects the site of a damaged building a day after a missile attack, in Erbil (credit: IRAQI PRIME MINISTER MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Protests continue in Iran

Largescale protests have broken out across Iran in the past week, after Mahsa Amini, 22, died after being arrested for wearing "unsuitable attire" by the morality police in Tehran, with witnesses stating that she was beaten while being transported to the police station. The authorities have said they would launch an investigation into the cause of death, but have largely called the incident an accident and denied any wrongdoing.