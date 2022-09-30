Israel-Lebanon maritime border dispute agreement reached - report

A drafted agreement in Israel and Lebanon's demarcation dispute is set to be submitted today by US negotiator Amos Hochstein, former Lebanese MP Hassan Yaacoub claimed on Friday morning.

The unconfirmed report added that an agreement was mainly due to the "European need for gas" amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the "decisive threats of the resistance," Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah.

سيسلم اليوم هوكشتاين العرض الخطي المقبول لترسيم الحدود استباقا وخوفا من كلمة السيد نصرالله السبت،وانتهت المناورات،والترسيم سينجز بفضل عاملين ظروف الحاجة الأوروبية للغاز وتهديد المقاومة الحاسم،وستطوى معه ورقة أدوار الوسطاء الذين قاموا بمهمة إضاعة الوقت لسنوات طويلة. — Hassan Yaacoub (@hasan_yaacoub) September 30, 2022

The decision to draft the agreement on Friday also comes ahead of an expected speech by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Sunday.