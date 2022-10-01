The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US has much to gain from Nord Stream damage, Russia says at UN

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 1, 2022 01:31

The Russian ambassador to the United Nations on Friday told the Security Council that the US has much to gain in gas trade from damage to the Nord Stream pipeline system under the Baltic Sea but stopped short of blaming Washington for this week's explosions.

A council meeting convened at Russia's request addressed leaks discovered on Tuesday on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on which Russian-controlled Gazprom and its European partners spent billions of dollars.

A main question about the blasts was whether the United States could gain from the destruction of the pipelines, ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said. "The answer is undoubtedly."

"American liquefied natural gas suppliers should be celebrating the manifold increase in LNG supplies to Europe," Nebenzia said.

Earlier on Friday Russian President Vladimir Putin said the United States and its allies blew up Nord Stream. "The sanctions were not enough for the Anglo-Saxons: they moved onto sabotage," he said. The United States and other countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against Russia since Putin sent his forces to invade Ukraine in late February.

The White House has dismissed the accusation it was responsible.

N.Korea fires ballistic missile, marking fourth in a week
By REUTERS
10/01/2022 01:16 AM
Olympics: Russian athletes who don't back Ukraine invasion could compete
By REUTERS
10/01/2022 12:31 AM
US NHC says Ian now a post-tropical cyclone, to weaken further
By REUTERS
09/30/2022 11:55 PM
Gazprom says 800 million cubic meters of gas escaped from pipelines
By REUTERS
09/30/2022 11:44 PM
Russian consulate in New York vandalized with red paint
By REUTERS
09/30/2022 11:36 PM
Chile's Boric receives Israeli ambassador credentials after tussle
By REUTERS
09/30/2022 11:14 PM
US to announce new Ukraine aid package next week - White House
By REUTERS
09/30/2022 10:51 PM
Swedish police will cooperate with Danish, German forces on gas leak probe - PM
By REUTERS
09/30/2022 07:14 PM
Norway to receive help from UK, Germany and France to boost security, PM says
By REUTERS
09/30/2022 06:51 PM
Israeli injured in private plane crash near Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2022 06:29 PM
UK's MI5 website briefly hit by denial of service attack
By REUTERS
09/30/2022 05:10 PM
Israel-Lebanon maritime border dispute agreement reached - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2022 04:20 PM
Russian-Israelis at risk of Russian military draft, FM warns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2022 04:03 PM
Mexican President confirms hack on government files
By REUTERS
09/30/2022 03:47 PM
Ukrainian defense minister promises announcement of 'good news'
By REUTERS
09/30/2022 01:46 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by