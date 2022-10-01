The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IRGC senior intel officer killed in clashes with Iranian protesters

The Iranian commander was identified as Ali Mousavi, chief of the intelligence unit in Sistan-Baluchestan.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 1, 2022 10:18

Updated: OCTOBER 1, 2022 11:22
Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

An Iranian military commander died on Friday from injuries sustained in clashes with armed protesters in the southeastern city of Zahedan, Iranian media reported Saturday morning.

According to Iranian state television, "unidentified armed individuals" opened fire on a police station in the city. Nineteen Iranians, including the commander and other security forces, were killed.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander was identified as Ali Mousavi, chief of the intelligence unit in Sistan-Baluchestan, a region that had hosted an insurgency for many years.

Zahedan was also the location of footage posted to social media in recent days which appears to show the Islamic Republic's forces massacring protesters with live ammunition

A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's ''morality police'', in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022 (credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS) A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's ''morality police'', in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022 (credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

The news of Mousavi's death came as protests over the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini by Iranian "morality police" continues in Iran and the regime appears to be resorting to the use of more force against protesters.

Amini was arrested last month in Tehran for "unsuitable attire" by the morality police, who enforce the Islamic Republic's strict dress code for women.



