Why the Iranian protests will fail, at least this time - analysis

It would be great if the protests in Iran, which were prompted by the regime’s killing of Mahsa Amini by the morality police for not covering her hair to their standards, toppled the ayatollahs and led to a better world.

Yet, despite heavy media coverage and excitement by Iran critics, there is almost zero chance of that happening – at least at this stage.

What does this revolution lack in order to be successful?

Successful revolutions, in Iran and elsewhere, have crucial elements to them that this wave of protests is missing.

First, there is no protest leader and most potential leaders were under house arrest long before this latest wave started.

This is because the regime learned from the 2009 protests - which were maybe the most recent real chance to topple the ayatollahs – that protests cannot grow into revolution without coherent leadership and coordination.

A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's ''morality police'', in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022. (credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo has told the Jerusalem Post that 2009 might have been a golden opportunity to remove the threat of the Islamic Republic’s fanatical leaders, but that the US was too haunted by its coup of Iranian leader Mohammad Mosaddegh in 1953.

In that coup, the CIA and MI6 helped remove Mosaddegh. But eventually, anger at that coup and at the US’s installed ruler, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, were much of what led to the Islamic revolution and the ayatollah’s unqualified hatred of America for the last 43 years.

This held the US and others back from intervening to help the protesters in 2009.

Connected to lacking a leader, the protesters lack one clear cohesive message to unite disparate ethnic and class groups. Sure, many of the protesters are women and are angry about Amini being killed and the mistreatment of women.

However, many of those protesters’ beliefs are limited to reformers, who are a minority compared to the ruling regime, or even the pragmatists, some of whom criticize the regime, but who are generally against ideas like feminism and Westernizing.

Even if the reformers were crafty enough to form an alliance with the pragmatists, none of these groups have key allies who can use force on their behalf.

They do not have support from the military and the IRGC is deeply intertwined with the fate of Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his ayatollah allies.

A revolution does not need to control all of the institutions that use force, but usually needs at least one arm on its side or highly sympathetic to its cause.

The regime is well prepared for the demonstrations

Not only that, but the ayatollahs learned from the fall of the USSR and some other dictatorships when the professional military refused to fire on its own citizens, that another group was needed to maintain domestic order – the Basij.

There are no accurate estimates for the Basij’s manpower, but some put its numbers at one million or even millions.

Their ranks are usually filled by fanatics, hooligans, or a mix of the two who have no compunction about beating or slaughtering their own people for protesting.

But we are in 2022 when revolutions have happened through the internet and social media.

Yet, Iran learned from these soft internet revolutions in Ukraine and Georgia and with technological support from China and Russia, has developed tools for shutting down the country’s internet and even all cell phone services.

If the internet was once a space where democracy could spread too fast for incompetent old-school authoritarians to compete, in 2022 authoritarians have significant to full control when they need to – and even use the internet sometimes to locate protest leaders.

No insurrection has yet found a new playing field or tactic to outflank Iran, China, Russia, or other authoritarian regimes since these regimes jumped ahead of democrats in their use of technology to oppress dissent.

The past does not necessarily predicts the future

Next, many analysts make the mistake of looking at the protests of 1979 and earlier Iranian protest waves as a guideline for understanding the present – a point of view that would mistakenly lead to the conclusion that very long protests make revolution more likely.

Yet, after the 2009 protests, Khamenei has consistently used a playbook of temporarily showing a soft side and willingness to dialogue with protesters if they end their activities within a short period, followed by an unregulated brutal crackdown if the protests make it past a certain time period.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a virtual speech, on the occasion of the Prophet Mohammad's birthday, in Tehran, Iran November 3, 2020. (credit: OFFICIAL KHAMENEI WEBSITE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Also, the longer the protests go, the more confident the regime seems to be that it will not fall, and the more it appears ready to act in the most brutish manner possible to end them and discount them as being led by foreign traitors.

It seems that post-2022, protests will only succeed in toppling the Iranian regime if they explode rapidly and shake the regime to its foundations already in the early days before it has time to catch its breath.

Part of this is because the regime does not care how much its wider public suffers and the wider public has gotten used to unusual levels of suffering after spending most of the last decade under heavy global or Western sanctions.

All of that said, the future is not hopeless.

Khamenei has had several poor health situations over the last decade and if he finally dies, neither his son, Mojtaba, nor Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi may command the same unity of the IRGC and the clerics’ class.

A fracturing of unity in those groups could finally give those seeking to rebel the power they need to win or could generally weaken the regime’s crack-down response enough to allow protesters to overwhelm it.

Alternatively, the cumulative damage by periodic protests every few years could harm the economy enough or slowly turn enough key economic players against the regime to transform holes in the regime’s support into a chasm.

But like the stunning and sudden fall of the USSR in 1991, no one knows whether we are on the verge of such a game-changing moment or if the regime’s oppression tools may be strong enough to hold on for some decades more before the internal rot of authoritarianism and corruption catches up to it.