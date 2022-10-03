16 arrested in West Bank, attempted ramming of IDF troops thwarted

IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces operated in several locations in the West Bank during Sunday night, among others in the villages of Sa'ir and Shuyukh, arresting a total of 16 suspects.

Three Palestinians attempted to carry out a ramming attack against IDF soldiers from the Egoz unit while they were underway to conduct an arrest of a man suspected of involvement in terrorist activity in the Jilzon refugee camp near Ramallah.

Two of the Palestinian perpetrators were killed by IDF fire, and another was wounded. No IDF casualties were reported.

Two wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activity were arrested in the city of Nablus, four more wanted persons suspected of terrorist activity were arrested in Ras Karkar, Qalqilya and Safa.

Five wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activity were arrested in the area of the Judea regional division. Also, two more wanted men were arrested in the area of the Ha'bika and Amakim regional divisions.

The arrested wanted persons were transferred for further investigation, no casualties to security forces were reported.