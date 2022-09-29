The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF to use armed drones for targeted killings in West Bank

The order comes as Israeli security forces have encountered a significant rise in shooting attacks and massive gunfire during arrest raids, specifically in Jenin and Nablus.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 09:03

Updated: SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 09:09
IDF drone (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF drone
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi has given the green light to commanders in the West Bank to use armed drones in order to carry out targeted killings.

The order comes as Israeli security forces have encountered a significant rise in shooting attacks and massive gunfire during arrest raids, specifically in the northern West Bank cities of Jenin and Nablus.

On Wednesday four Palestinians were killed and 44 others injured during an arrest raid which saw heavy gunfire targeting troops who had entered Jenin’s refugee camp to arrest Abd al-Rahman Hazem, the brother of the terrorist who killed three civilians on Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff street in April.

Kohavi later met with Central Command chief Maj.-Gen. Yehuda Fuchs and West Bank Division commander Brig.-Gen. Avi Blot who presented him with an updated assessment of the region.

It’s believed that the order was given as the continued violence threatens to drag Israel into a more extensive operation in the northern West Bank, similar to Operation Defensive Shield in 2002.

IDF drone (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF drone (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Preparation for drone use

In September, The Jerusalem Post confirmed that IDF commanders had undergone training to prepare them for the possibility that they will use armed drones during counter-terrorism operations.

The Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division Brig.-Gen. Yaniv Alaluf and the commander of the Menashe Brigade Col. Arik Moyal recently underwent training to operate an air force assault command center that monitors and controls armed drones. 

Following their training on the systems, they will be able to command over the use of the drones, likely Elbit’s Hermes 450 (known as Zik in Hebrew) during operations. 

The Israeli Air Force has been using armed drones since as early as 2008 in targeted killings in Gaza against Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists but have not been used in the West Bank.

It’s believed that Kohavi gave the green light to use the platforms in an attempt to reduce the escalation of violence.

The IDF was already in May mulling revamping its defensive strategy in the West Bank following the death of YAMAM officer Noam Raz who was killed by Palestinian gunmen as forces were conducting a raid in Jenin. 

According to a report in Haaretz, the military was considering using helicopters and even introducing special drone units to secure group troops during operations and even fire on armed Palestinians.

Previous use of drones

Over the past decade, the operational use of drones by airforces worldwide and by the IAF has increased drastically, with almost every operation now seeing the use of these platforms. IAF drone squadrons fly about 80% of all IAF flight hours and with four drone squadrons based at Palmachim Airforce Base, 70% of all IAF flight hours take off from the base just south of Tel Aviv. 

In August the Military Censor allowed the publication of the use of attack drones by the Israel Air Force. 

While the international press has reported the use of these drones by the IAF for at least the past 20 years and have been extensively documented in US diplomatic cables as well as at international airshows, the IDF never publicly disclosed the use of such platforms and Israeli journalists who attempted to publish on those reports were blocked by the censor.



Tags IAF IDF Jenin Nablus West Bank drone israel assassination drone Aviv Kohavi
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
3

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
4

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
5

Russia will lose the war against Ukraine. Here's why - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to receive letters of credence from newly appointed foreign ambassadors, at the Kremlin on Tuesday.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by