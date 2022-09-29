IDF to use armed drones for targeted killings in West Bank

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi has given the green light to commanders in the West Bank to use armed drones in order to carry out targeted killings.

The order comes as Israeli security forces have encountered a significant rise in shooting attacks and massive gunfire during arrest raids, specifically in the northern West Bank cities of Jenin and Nablus.

On Wednesday four Palestinians were killed and 44 others injured during an arrest raid which saw heavy gunfire targeting troops who had entered Jenin’s refugee camp to arrest Abd al-Rahman Hazem, the brother of the terrorist who killed three civilians on Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff street in April.

Kohavi later met with Central Command chief Maj.-Gen. Yehuda Fuchs and West Bank Division commander Brig.-Gen. Avi Blot who presented him with an updated assessment of the region.

It’s believed that the order was given as the continued violence threatens to drag Israel into a more extensive operation in the northern West Bank, similar to Operation Defensive Shield in 2002.

IDF drone (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Preparation for drone use

In September, The Jerusalem Post confirmed that IDF commanders had undergone training to prepare them for the possibility that they will use armed drones during counter-terrorism operations.

The Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division Brig.-Gen. Yaniv Alaluf and the commander of the Menashe Brigade Col. Arik Moyal recently underwent training to operate an air force assault command center that monitors and controls armed drones.

Following their training on the systems, they will be able to command over the use of the drones, likely Elbit’s Hermes 450 (known as Zik in Hebrew) during operations.

The Israeli Air Force has been using armed drones since as early as 2008 in targeted killings in Gaza against Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists but have not been used in the West Bank.

It’s believed that Kohavi gave the green light to use the platforms in an attempt to reduce the escalation of violence.

The IDF was already in May mulling revamping its defensive strategy in the West Bank following the death of YAMAM officer Noam Raz who was killed by Palestinian gunmen as forces were conducting a raid in Jenin.

According to a report in Haaretz, the military was considering using helicopters and even introducing special drone units to secure group troops during operations and even fire on armed Palestinians.

Previous use of drones

Over the past decade, the operational use of drones by airforces worldwide and by the IAF has increased drastically, with almost every operation now seeing the use of these platforms. IAF drone squadrons fly about 80% of all IAF flight hours and with four drone squadrons based at Palmachim Airforce Base, 70% of all IAF flight hours take off from the base just south of Tel Aviv.

In August the Military Censor allowed the publication of the use of attack drones by the Israel Air Force.

While the international press has reported the use of these drones by the IAF for at least the past 20 years and have been extensively documented in US diplomatic cables as well as at international airshows, the IDF never publicly disclosed the use of such platforms and Israeli journalists who attempted to publish on those reports were blocked by the censor.