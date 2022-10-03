Prime Minister Yair Lapid pledged his support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and spoke of his opposition to the revival of the 2015 Iran deal on Monday, when he addressed the first European Union-Israel Association Council meeting to be held in a decade.

"Over the past year, there has also been a positive change in our work with the Palestinian Authority," Lapid told the gathering of EU foreign ministers in Brussels in a virtual address. "We are working with them and helping their economy develop," he added.

Lapid referenced his speech in September at the United Nations General Assembly in which he spoke of two states.

"I expressed once more my commitment to the two-state solution. But the Palestinians need to put an end to terrorism and incitement.

"Israel wants peace that will lead to security, not peace that will destabilize the Middle East," he added.

Divides between Israel and EU

The EU and Israel are sharply divided on the issue of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Brussels perpetually calling for a freeze on Israeli settlement activity and supporting two states based on the pre-1967 lines with east Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state.

The council had met annually since it inception in 2000 and had been an important tool in strengthening bilateral ties. The meeting was suspended in 2013 when Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu was Prime Minister, due to tensions between the EU and Israel over settlement activity,

The EU agreed to resume the meetings after Lapid became Prime Minister in July and scheduled the gathering prior to the November elections in Israel.

The resumption of the annual high-level meeting is seen as a diplomatic coup for Lapid. The Israeli delegation to Brussels was led by Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern, who met separately with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on the sidelines of the council meeting.

Iran Deal opposition

Among the topics under discussion was Israel's opposition to EU's attempts to broker a revival of the 2015 Iran deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"Even though we disagree on the JCPOA, we all agree that everything must be done to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear state," Lapid emphasized.

"We are all united in our desire to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon," Lapid said as the explained that "this is a regime that is murdering its citizens even as we speak."

"The world must not be silent," Lapid stated.

He also spoke against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, stating that "we are all united in our desire for the war in Ukraine to end.

'And in our desire for the restoration of its territorial integrity," he said.

Lapid spoke of the importance of freedom of expression, religion and the press and committed to fight discrimination.

He warned that "antisemitism is on the rise again in Europe. We welcome the EU strategy to combat it and now have to put that plan into action."