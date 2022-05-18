The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel cannot abandons the two state solution - opinion

It is time for Israel to strengthen its ties with moderate Palestinians and keep cooperating with pragmatic Israeli-Arabs.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: MAY 18, 2022 23:11
Deputy Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on May 16, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Deputy Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on May 16, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Last week, in the midst of the political battle crossfire in the Knesset, something extraordinary happened and it slid under the radar: Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana acknowledged the Palestinian Nakba.

Yes, a National-Religious politician, who comes from the hard-core Right and a party that is the engine driving settlement expansion, wrote on Facebook: “I don’t believe that there will be peace here, and I’m certain that there won’t be ‘Peace Now’,” a play on words aimed at the left-wing organization.

“Why? Because Beit Gamilel, the moshav I live in, is built on land that before the establishment of the state was inhabited by Arabs,” he wrote. “Just like the land of a place that used to be called Sheikh Munis. The fact that you and I believe that this is our land, which was promised to our ancestors and us... does not impress our cousins, the children of Ishmael, whose narrative sees us as having imposed our presence on them. We came out of nowhere and expelled them from their land (and whoever ignores the fact that they have a narrative isn’t a right-winger, he’s just stupid).

“We dreamed and prayed for 2,000 years to return to our land. For them, only 74 years have passed. Let’s not underestimate them.”

It was a fascinating post by someone who is seen by some as a Zionist poster boy.

Kahana served in the IDF’s elite Sayeret Matkal and after three and a half years joined the Air Force and became a fighter pilot. He finished his IDF service with the rank of colonel after serving as commander of the 116th Squadron.

So why is all of this important? Because it reflects where Israeli society stands right now when it comes to thinking about and discussing the ongoing conflict with the Palestinians.

Now, even parts of the Israeli Right are starting to acknowledge the existence of the people around us and among us as well as their history.

Acknowledging the Nakba, just like Kahana explained later in his post, is not saying that Israel is guilty of what happened, or that it should change its identity and characteristics. It is simply recognition that the Arab inhabitants of this land are not going anywhere, and it is better to work with them instead of against them.

At the same time, there are the messianic ultra-right-wingers who believe in Jewish superiority and defy democracy. They, too, are getting stronger. They have a representative in the Knesset, and there are even members in the Likud who are adopting the rhetoric of their more radical right-wing colleagues.

Why is this happening? Partly because of the absence of the two-state idea.

Due to the loss of hope that there is a viable solution, some people on both the Israeli and the Palestinian sides are starting to believe that their side should be in control, while the other should be deported or eliminated.

It is true that it is not possible to make peace with the aging and intransigent Mahmoud Abbas, who barely controls the West Bank, and without Israel’s help would be toppled by Hamas that wishes to wipe out the State of Israel.

But one day, Abbas will depart from this world, and what then?

Does Israel want to maintain a situation in which millions of people live under the control of its military while being refused citizenship? Or does it want to make those people citizens and lose the Jewish majority?

For over a decade, Israel made great efforts to weaken the Palestinian Authority and to strengthen Hamas. At the same time, it allowed Hamas to develop military capabilities that could terrorize the country.

It is time for Israel to strengthen its ties with moderate Palestinians and keep cooperating with pragmatic Israeli-Arabs.

Having Ra’am in the coalition is a huge and historic step in that direction.

Its leader, Mansour Abbas, has said multiple times that he recognizes Israel as a Jewish State, and that “it will stay like this.”

It is time to start talking again about solutions to the ongoing conflict with the Palestinians. Ignoring it does not serve Israel’s interests of remaining a Jewish and democratic state.



Tags Knesset israeli politics Matan Kahana
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
2

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
3

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
4

What happened to Vladimir Putin?

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin watches a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day, May 9, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
5

Israeli, Palestinian initial forensics can't determine who killed journalist in Jenin

Journalists mourn next to the body of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during IDF-Palestinian clashes in Jenin on May 11, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by