IDF probe finds no connection between soldiers and Palestinian boy's death

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 6, 2022 15:41

A command investigation conducted by the IDF found no connection between the operations of IDF soldiers and the death of Rayan Yasser Suleiman, a seven-year-old Palestinian boy from Teqoa', the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Thursday.

The investigation found that while an IDF commander had spoken with the boy's father after Suleiman was seen throwing rocks at civilian vehicles traveling on a nearby road, the conversation they had was short and cordial, with no physical contact or verbal attacks between the two.

While leaving the village, the soldiers saw a Suleiman's father and the boy driving past them and shortly afterwards they noticed an ambulance entering the village and leaving it soon after.

The investigation was also unable to find any evidence that Suleiman fell or was physically harmed, concluding that there was no connection between the soldiers and the boy's death.



Two fires at West Bank farms ruled arson
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2022 04:02 PM
West fails in UNHRC motion to debate China's human rights abuses
By REUTERS
10/06/2022 03:53 PM
COVID form for travelers to Israel will be discontinued on Saturday
By Walla!
10/06/2022 12:38 PM
Rare US raid on govt-held part of Syria killed Islamic State official
By REUTERS
10/06/2022 11:34 AM
At least 31 people killed in mass shooting in Thailand - police
By REUTERS
10/06/2022 10:39 AM
New European leaders' club sends signal of Russia's isolation - top diplomat
By REUTERS
10/06/2022 10:23 AM
EU foreign ministers will discuss additional sanctions on Iran - top diplomat
By REUTERS
10/06/2022 10:19 AM
Operation Break the Wave: 4 wanted individuals arrested in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2022 09:38 AM
Nine buses hit by gunfire in Maghar in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2022 08:06 AM
24-year-old resident of Netanya stabbed to death
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2022 03:41 AM
Alec Baldwin 'Rust' settlement has no impact on possible criminal charge
By REUTERS
10/05/2022 09:11 PM
Palestinian security saves Israelis, tourists from Hebron mob
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2022 08:18 PM
US appeals court grants Justice Dept expedited appeal in Trump case
By REUTERS
10/05/2022 08:03 PM
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is preparing to restart one reactor - IAEA
By REUTERS
10/05/2022 07:50 PM
JPost.com will not be updated until Wednesday evening
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/04/2022 05:29 PM
