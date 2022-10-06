A command investigation conducted by the IDF found no connection between the operations of IDF soldiers and the death of Rayan Yasser Suleiman, a seven-year-old Palestinian boy from Teqoa', the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Thursday.

The investigation found that while an IDF commander had spoken with the boy's father after Suleiman was seen throwing rocks at civilian vehicles traveling on a nearby road, the conversation they had was short and cordial, with no physical contact or verbal attacks between the two.

While leaving the village, the soldiers saw a Suleiman's father and the boy driving past them and shortly afterwards they noticed an ambulance entering the village and leaving it soon after.

The investigation was also unable to find any evidence that Suleiman fell or was physically harmed, concluding that there was no connection between the soldiers and the boy's death.