One ISIS official killed, one wounded in rare US Syria raid -US official

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 6, 2022 20:47

A rare US helicopter raid on a government-held village in Syria's northeast on Thursday killed one Islamic State official, wounded another and led to the US capture of two more individuals, a US official told Reuters.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Islamic State member who was targeted in the raid had been responsible for beheading two members of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

There were no US military casualties in the operation and no civilian casualties, the official said.

Proud Boys member pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy for Capitol
By REUTERS
10/06/2022 10:42 PM
Michican police respond to shooter at Dearborn hotel
By REUTERS
10/06/2022 10:17 PM
IDF shoots at Palestinian in prohibited area near Gilboa Crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2022 06:32 PM
Lebanon records first cholera case since 1993
By REUTERS
10/06/2022 06:20 PM
Gantz instructs IDF to be prepared for increased tensions in north
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
10/06/2022 05:39 PM
Two fires at West Bank farms ruled arson
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2022 04:02 PM
COVID form for travelers to Israel will be discontinued on Saturday
By Walla!
10/06/2022 12:38 PM
At least 31 people killed in mass shooting in Thailand - police
By REUTERS
10/06/2022 10:39 AM
New European leaders' club sends signal of Russia's isolation - top diplomat
By REUTERS
10/06/2022 10:23 AM
EU foreign ministers will discuss additional sanctions on Iran - top diplomat
By REUTERS
10/06/2022 10:19 AM
Operation Break the Wave: 4 wanted individuals arrested in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2022 09:38 AM
Nine buses hit by gunfire in Maghar in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2022 08:06 AM
24-year-old resident of Netanya stabbed to death
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2022 03:41 AM
Alec Baldwin 'Rust' settlement has no impact on possible criminal charge
By REUTERS
10/05/2022 09:11 PM
Palestinian security saves Israelis, tourists from Hebron mob
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2022 08:18 PM
