UAE's Mohamed bin Zayed to meet Russia's Putin to discuss Ukraine

UAE's foreign ministry said the visit aims to help reach "effective political solutions" to the Ukrainian crisis, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 10, 2022 21:59

Updated: OCTOBER 10, 2022 22:35
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan shake hands in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, October 15, 2019. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan will travel to Russia on Tuesday to meet with President Vladimir Putin, UAE state news agency WAM reported on Monday.

UAE's foreign ministry said the visit aims to help reach "effective political solutions" to the Ukrainian crisis, WAM reported.

UAE seeks to "achieve positive results for military de-escalation, reduce humanitarian repercussions, and reach a political settlement to achieve global peace and security," the ministry added.

The visit came less than a week after OPEC+, a group of oil producers that includes the UAE and Russia, agreed to make steep oil production cuts in defiance of US pressure.

US-UAE relations become strained

The decision by Saudi-led OPEC and its Russia-led allies, the grouping known as OPEC+, has further strained relations between Washington and its traditional Gulf allies in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, sources have said.

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan arrives at Downing Street, London, Britain, September 16, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY) Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan arrives at Downing Street, London, Britain, September 16, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)

US President Joe Biden's administration had pushed hard to prevent the production cut, hoping to keep a lid on gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections in which his Democratic Party could lose control of Congress.

Biden flew to Jeddah in July for a Gulf summit to try to mend relations, but he left without securing a deal for higher oil production.



Tags Russia ukraine Vladimir Putin United Arab Emirates UAE Middle East Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
