Operation Break the Wave: Ten arrested across West Bank overnight

IDF soldiers, the Shin Bet and Israel Border Police forces operated across the West Bank on Monday night, arresting ten wanted individuals on suspected involvement in terror activities.

IDF troops operating in Beit Awwa in the Hebron area arrested three suspects wanted for terrorist activities and confiscated illegal military equipment, including a Carlo submachine gun, as well as a stolen vehicle.

A Carlo submachine gun was confiscated by Israeli security forces operating in the West Bank overnight, October 11, 2022 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

At the same time, IDF soldiers operating in Beit Fajar and Zatra arrested two people wanted for involvement in terrorist activity. They also discovered, and seized, an illegally acquired M-16, among other weapons.

In the Shomron regional division, IDF forces arrested three people wanted for terrorist involvement in the villages of Beitat and Kafr Kalil, and in the Menashe regional division, two additional people were also arrested.

No casualties were suffered by the Israeli forces and the arrested people, along with the confiscated weapons, have been transferred for further investigation.