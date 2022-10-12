Lapid: Lebanon agreement staves off war with Hezbollah

The maritime boundary agreement between Israel and Lebanon makes war with Hezbollah less likely, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said soon after the cabinet gave its initial approval to the agreement.

The agreement “staves off war,” Lapid said in a press conference. “Israel is not afraid of Hezbollah; the IDF is stronger than any terrorist organization. At the same time, if we can avoid a war, it is the job of any responsible government to do so.”

“Instead of war, the agreement gives Israeli citizens billions and energy security for the coming years,” he stated.

Israel made clear to Lebanon that it will not delay its production at the Karish Reservoir, which Hezbollah threatened though it is in Israeli waters that were not in the area in dispute, and will not hesitate to use force to defend it, the prime minister stated.

Lapid said the deal “gives the best response to our security needs,” and quoted IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, who said in the cabinet meeting that it “does not preserve our security, it improves it.”

Lapid also pushed back against criticism from the opposition, calling it “poisonous lying propaganda...meant for political means from people who never saw” the agreement. The premier said he plans to invite the heads of all opposition parties to brief them on the details of the agreement.

Asked why the agreement had to be completed so close to the November 1 election, Lapid pointed out that the US had been mediating between Israel and Lebanon for over a year, while the election was called in June.

In addition, Lapid said that it was important to complete the deal before Lebanese President Michel Aoun left office on October 31, otherwise it would take “months or even years before the Shi’ite, Sunni and Christian leaders of Lebanon could sign this agreement together.”

Defense Minister Benny Gantz pointed out that Hezbollah is backed by Iran and has tens of thousands of missiles.

“I wish to speak today as someone who began most of his military service for the State of Israel, in Lebanon over 40 years ago, as someone who knows the security reality on the ground, the costs of war, and if I may also say - the Lebanese people,” Gantz said. “The agreement we discuss today is important and just, and it serves the deepest interests of the State of Israel.”

Gantz said that the agreement guarantees Israel’s freedom of action off the coast and that Israel “did not give up one millimeter that is critical to our security.”

The Kana Reservoir

Energy Minister Karin Elharrar said that there is no other situation in the world in which countries without diplomatic relations have an agreement regarding the development of a gas reservoir, such that “without the agreement, the chance of developing [Kana] was zero.”

The Kana Reservoir crosses from Lebanese waters, across the area in dispute – which will go to Lebanon in the deal – and into Israeli waters.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu quickly responded by saying that "This is a shameful surrender agreement of Lapid and Gantz to Nasrallah. Lebanon got 100%, Israel got 0."

"It is a surrender agreement of a weak and amateurish transitional prime minister who surrendered to all the demands of Hezbollah," Netanyahu said in a statement.