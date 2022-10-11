The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Lebanon satisfied with final draft of Israel maritime border deal, says top Lebanese negotiator

The deal will resolve a territorial dispute in the eastern tip of the Mediterranean sea in an area where Lebanon aims to explore for natural gas.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 11, 2022 01:04

Updated: OCTOBER 11, 2022 01:31
ISRAELI SOLDIERS are seen on a boat at Rosh Hanikra, on the border with Lebanon. (photo credit: AVI MOR/FLASH90)
ISRAELI SOLDIERS are seen on a boat at Rosh Hanikra, on the border with Lebanon.
(photo credit: AVI MOR/FLASH90)

Lebanon has received a final draft of a US-mediated maritime border deal with Israel that satisfies all of Lebanon's requirements and could imminently lead to a "historic deal," Lebanese lead negotiator Elias Bou Saab told Reuters.

"If everything goes well, Amos Hochstein's efforts could imminently lead to a historic deal," Bou Saab said minutes after receiving the final draft from Hochstein, the US official who has engaged in months of shuttle diplomacy to end the dispute.

While limited in scope, an agreement would ease security and economic concerns in both countries, whose shared history is rife with conflict.

The deal will resolve a territorial dispute in the eastern tip of the Mediterranean sea in an area where Lebanon aims to explore for natural gas and near waters Israel has found commercially viable quantities of hydrocarbons.

"We received minutes ago the final draft... Lebanon felt that it takes into consideration all of Lebanon's requirements and we believe that the other side should feel the same," Bou Saab said.

Lebanese protesters sail in boats with slogans affirming Lebanon's right to its offshore gas wealth, near a border-marking buoy between Israel and Lebanon in the Mediterranean waters off the southern town of Naqoura on September 4, 2022. (credit: MAHMOUD ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images) Lebanese protesters sail in boats with slogans affirming Lebanon's right to its offshore gas wealth, near a border-marking buoy between Israel and Lebanon in the Mediterranean waters off the southern town of Naqoura on September 4, 2022. (credit: MAHMOUD ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Outstanding differences

Israel last week rejected last-minute amendments to the deal by Lebanon that briefly appeared to jeopardize longstanding efforts to reach an agreement.

Officials from both countries were in close contact via the US mediator over the past days in an effort to resolve outstanding differences.



